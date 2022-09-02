Doris Elaine Legvold

Doris Elaine Legvold

April 10, 1957 – September 1, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 65

Doris E. Legvold, 65, of Oskaloosa, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Doris Elaine Legvold, daughter of Glen and Phoebe (Watkins) Littlejohn, was born on April 10, 1957, in Oskaloosa.

Doris was a 1975 graduate of Oskaloosa High School and then furthered her education at the University of Northern Iowa, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1979.

Doris was united in marriage to Curt David Legvold on June 4, 1977, at the First Presbyterian Church in Oskaloosa.

When her daughters were young, she was a stay-at-home mom and later a child-care volunteer. She was later employed in advertising sales at The Oskaloosa Herald and then as the Program Manager and Job Placement Coordinator at the Christian Opportunity Center in Oskaloosa.

Doris’ faith was foundational in her life. She was a Central United Methodist Church member for over 30 years; she participated in Staff Parish and Chancel Choir, in Women’s Circles, led Bible studies and devotions, and completed the Stephen Ministry Program. Doris enjoyed reading, crafting, sewing, baking, doodling, and cartooning. Doris had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes; spending time with her family and friends was her delight.

Doris’ family includes her husband, Curt; her daughters and sons-in-law, Kristin (& Christopher) Mayo of Grundy Center and Kelsey (& Aaron) Valley of Altoona; four granddaughters: Madison and Alexis Mayo and Grace and Claire Valley; a brother, Mark (& Jo) Littlejohn of Nashville, TN; and a sister, Nancy Hink of Maquoketa, IA.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Phoebe Littlejohn.

Funeral Services for Doris will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Central United Methodist Church, with Rev. Chad Lierman and Rev. Paul Burrow officiating.

Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel; the family will greet visitors from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorials can be made to Central United Methodist Church or Mahaska Health Foundation for the Hospice Serenity House.