Donna Yvonne Lappin

August 12, 1935 – April 1, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 86

Donna Yvonne (Witt) Lappin, 86, of Oskaloosa, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. She was born August 12, 1935, at home in Mahaska County the daughter of Harlan L. and L. Louise Wright Witt.

Donna graduated from the Cedar High School with the class of 1953. During high school she enjoyed playing basketball.

On June 28, 1953, she was united in marriage to Douglas Lappin in Cedar, Iowa. To this union three boys were born: Rod, Steve, and Todd. Doug passed away on April 10, 2011.

After graduating high school Donna worked at the Cedar Elevator. Later she went to work for Hawkeye Lumber and LaFrenz Chevrolet in Oskaloosa. Doug and Donna then owned and operated Lappin Oil. She also enjoyed being a homemaker, taking care of her family and her home.

Donna was a member of the Cedar United Methodist Church and the Fremont Saddle Club. She traveled on motorcycle rides with Doug, collected owls and watched the Professional Bull Riders on T.V., as well as attending live P.B.R. events occasionally. Donna’s most favorite thing to do was spend time at home.

Her family includes her two sons, Rod Lappin and Todd (& Tania) Lappin of Oskaloosa, daughter-in-law (Steve’s widow) Brenda Randell; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; four sisters: Linda (& Lee) Scharff of Stevensville, Montana, Sandra Reed of Gilbert, Arizona, Judy (& Larry) Walker of Gilbert, Arizona, and Marcia (& Jack) Carman of Burlington. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marla Witt of Cedar.

In addition to her husband Doug, Donna was preceded in death by a son, Steve Lappin; her parents; a brother, Daverne Witt; and a brother-in-law, Bob Reed.

Graveside funeral services and burial will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the Cedar Township Memorial Cemetery south of Fremont with Kim Brown officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the Bates Funeral Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon to form a procession to the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Cedar United Methodist Church or the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa.

