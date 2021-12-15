Donald Lester Bates

Donald Lester Bates

February 10, 1926 – December 14, 2021

Keswick, Iowa | Age 95

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Donald Bates, 95 of rural Keswick passed away Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021 at Keokuk County Health Center in Sigourney. Donald Lester Bates, the son of Cecil and Bessie (Lester) Bates, was born on February 10, 1926 near Gibson, Iowa.

Donald attended school in Gibson and Deep River.

On December 5, 1945, Donald was drafted into the United States Army.

Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he worked for a turkey processing plant in Deep River and also drove school bus.

On December 9, 1951, Don was united in marriage to Elaine Tanke at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Deep River. To this union three children were born, Gary, Marie and Gloria.

Together they farmed and raised their children in the Keswick area.

Don was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in all of their activities. He enjoyed going to Iowa Hawkeye basketball games, going to Casey’s every morning for a coffee and a donut, mowing the lawn and above all his family. He also enjoyed spending time on the farm and helping his neighbors and other family members whenever they needed help. He was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in Deep River, the Farm Bureau, English River Ruritans and the Morrison-Schrader American Legion Post #296.

His legacy is honored by his children: Gary (Wanda) Bates of Keswick, Marie (John) Moore of Keswick and Gloria (Greg) Strohman of Webster; his grandchildren: Heidi (Nate) Bjorkgren, Nathan (Shanna) Moore, Mindy (Aaron) Amstutz, Amy (Calvin) Van Genderen, Christopher Bates, Brooke (Matt) Yates, Alissa (Whit) Faas, and Zachary Strohman; his great grandchildren: Caden Van Genderen, Casen Van Genderen, Kaylee Bjorkgren, Jarrett Bjorkgren, Brandt Amstutz, Tucker Amstutz, Wesley Amstutz, Carter Moore, Finn Faas, Fletcher Faas, and Farlee Faas; a brother, Paul Bates; a sister-in-law, Joetta Bates of Montezuma; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Bessie Bates; his wife, Elaine Bates; his brothers: Eugene Bates, Ronald (Evelyn) Bates, Gerald (Norma Jean, Eulalia) Bates, Ned (Jan) Bates, Tom (Helen) Bates, Merle (Jean) Bates and John Bates; his sisters: Agnes (Joe) Hourihan, Margaret (Raymond) Tarvin, Dorothy Bates, Marlene Bates, Verla (Marvin) Tish, and Charlene Bates; a sister-in-law, Linda Bates.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Deep River.

Burial military rites will be held in the Sixteen Cemetery near Thornburg.

Following the burial, a luncheon will be served at the Deep River Community Center.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.