Donald “Donnie” “Blade” Edward Lanphier

June 30, 1937 – January 16, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 84

Donald “Donnie” Lanphier, 84, of Oskaloosa, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. Donald “Donnie” “Blade” Edward Lanphier, son of Edward James and Beatrice Lucille (Langfitt) Lanphier, was born June 30, 1937, at the home of his parents in University Park, Iowa.

Donnie went to Sandridge Country School through the eighth grade.

From a young age, Donnie loved all things mechanical, and he overhauled his first Chevrolet motor when he was 11 years old. He credits Dow Price at his auto shop in Oskaloosa, for teaching him the basics of mechanics. One of Donnie’s first jobs was with Kaiser Corp. where he worked for ten years operating heavy machinery, and it was there that he was introduced to heavy equipment mechanics. In 1964, he started working for the City of Oskaloosa as the grader/maintainer operator and the head mechanic for the heavy equipment. He worked for the city for 35 years, primarily operating the blade.

After his retirement in 2000, an article was published in the Oskaloosa Herald about Donnie’s career with the city; it was written “the grader could be replaced but not the Blade Man.

In addition to collecting cars, tractors, pocket watches, and many other things, Donnie loved the races at the Southern Iowa Fair Grounds. He bladed that track for 30 years, earning the nickname of “Blade.”

January 23, 1964, Donnie married Beverly Eileen Harrison. They made their home in Oskaloosa.

Donnie and Bev enjoyed attending Blue Grass Festivals and the Old Thresher’s Reunion in Mt. Pleasant.

His family includes his wife, Beverly; his children: Randy (Pam) Lanphier, Jim (Sharon) Lanphier, and LeRoy Lanphier, all of Oskaloosa; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie (Connie) Lanphier of Oskaloosa; a sister, Kathy (Dennis) Sherman, also of Oskaloosa; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Duane Roberts of Rose Hill, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Donnie will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Langkamp Funeral Chapel and Crematory with Pastor Alvern Boetsma of the Good News Chapel officiating.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday with the family present from 12:30 p.m. to service time to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials can be made to the Beverly Lanphier, to be donated to multiple organizations.