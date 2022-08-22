Dennis Paul Jack

Dennis Paul Jack

July 6, 1951 – August 22, 2022

Marion, Iowa | Age 71

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Denny Jack, 71 of Marion passed away Monday morning, August 22, 2022 at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Dennis Paul Jack, the son of Melvin and Dora (Holst) Jack, was born on July 6, 1951 in Belle Plaine, Iowa.

Denny graduated from HLV High School in 1969.

Denny joined the United States Army Reserves in September of 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1977.

He owned and ran a restaurant/bar in Newhall, Iowa for several years called Jacks Den before beginning his career at Amana Refrigeration as a maintenance electrician in 1986.

On July 19, 1986, Denny was united in marriage to Vivian Smith at her parent’s house in Gilman.

Denny served on the HLV school board for 12 years and was a 3rd shift plant chairman for the Machinist Union at Amana Refrigeration. He was a member of the Victor Volunteer Fire Department as well as an EMS. He was also a member of the Victor American Legion Post 54 before transferring his membership to the Pleasantville American Legion Post 108 after moving to Pleasantville.

Denny’s hobbies included dirt track racing, sports of all kinds and spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He also enjoyed going on motorcycle trips with his wife and friends to South Dakota and visiting family from Arizona. Denny loved to play cards and dominoes as well as watching birds in his birdfeeder. One of his biggest passions was attending the Iowa State Fair every year and the annual sibling’s dinner prior to the fair.

His legacy will be honored by his wife of 36 years, Vivian (Smith) Jack; his children: Tara (& Dave) Coats of Victor, Taran Jack of Grand Meadow, Minnesota, Trevor (& Stacy) Jack of Tiffin and Vanessa (& Nick) Bunger of Marion; his grandchildren: Jacob Coats of Victor, Haley Coats of Washington, IA, Kendall Jack of Grand Meadow, Minnesota, Carson Jack of Grand Meadow, Minnesota, Jalyssa Wilson of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Nolan Jack of Tiffin and Ellie Bunger of Marion; his great grandchildren, Paisley Coats and Dak Gilbertson; his siblings: Linda (& Rocky) Wallace of Montezuma, Connie (& Keith) Kempf of Victor, Bruce (& Kim) Jack of Hartwick and Vicky (& Dennis) Blum of Peosta; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Dora Jack; a brother-in-law, LeeRoy Cheney; a niece, Terri Cheney; and a nephew, Trent Cheney.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Burial with military rites will be held in the Victor Memorial Cemetery in Victor.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home with the family present to greet friends and relatives from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the family’s name to be determined at a later time.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.

