DeJong Caps Off Big Day With SIS Win, Graves Scores First Ever Win

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: Wednesday, May 10th provided perfect weather for night number four of weekly racing at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa. It was Hall of Fame voting night which featured the opportunity for fans and drivers the opportunity to cast a ballot for those individuals that will be inducted into the Southern Iowa Speedway Hall of Fame on Wednesday, June 28th.

Maguire DeJong is a senior at Montezuma High School and Wednesday will go down as day that he will remember for a lifetime. The day started with DeJong golfing in a Regional meet where he shot a 75 and was awarded medalist honors. His day continued at the Senior night awards program where he received several awards plus was inducted into the National Honor Society. Following the awards program DeJong hustled down to the Southern Iowa Speedway arriving at the track ten minutes before the Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmod main was called to the track. DeJong started shotgun on the field and quickly raced into the lead and went to score an impressive feature win ahead of Curtis VanDerWal. The day of honors for DeJong was capped off with a celebration in victory lane for the High School Senior who will attend Iowa State University in the fall with a major in Industrial Technology.

Nathan Wood made a return visit to victory lane following the Mid State Machine Stock main event on Wednesday night. Wood led the main flag to flag holding off current point leader Todd Reitzler for the hard fought win. Jason McDaniel followed Reitzler across the finish line recording a third place finish.

Dustin Griffiths races two classes every Wednesday night and the Hedrick driver recorded two top fives on Wednesday night. The night ended with Griffiths accepting the trophy after topping the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stock main event. Griffiths led the race flag to flag but was pressured late in the race by point leader, Aaron Martin. The 73 of Martin advanced from a fourth row start to take second ahead of Eric Stanton.

The Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact main event win set up a big celebration in victory lane as hometowner James Haring scored his first win of the year at his hometown track.Haring was pressured late in the race by Garrett Porter who settled for second ahead of Brandon Pickney.

Recording your first ever feature win is always very special and that was the case on Wednesday night as young Tyler Graves took the Clow Valve Company Non-Wing Sprint Car feature win. Graves scored a clean sweep in taking wins in both the qualifier and the feature. The feature victory saw Graves hold off veteran Ben Woods for the win.

Wednesday, May 17th will be Copeland Auto Body First Responders Night at the races as all first responders will be admitted free to the races. Hot laps will get underway at 7:15 pm with racing to follow.

Southern Iowa Speedway Wednesday, May 10 Feature Results (top Five)

Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma

1V Curtis VanDerWal-Oskaloosa

42 Tyler Heckart-Ottumwa

55R Steven Berry-Ottumwa

29 Colton Livezey-New Sharon

Mid States Machine Stock Cars

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell

85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

17 Steve Byers- Indianola

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

1. 10G Dustin Griffith-Hedrick

2. 73 Aaron Martin-Delta

3. 7B Eric Stanton-Carlisle

4. 55 Brad Stephens-Bussey

5. 01 Austin Barnes-Des Moines

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

2H James Haring-Oskaloosa

746 Garrett Porter-Libertyville

7 Brandon Pickney-Ottumwa

2M Matt Moore-Ottumwa

0 Bob Hayes- New Sharon

Clow Valve Company Non Wing Sprint Cars

T4 Tyler Graves-Chariton

11B Ben Woods-Newton

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

7J Nathan James-Russell

3T Tim Folkerts-Albia