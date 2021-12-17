David Lee Lathrop

June 28, 1945 – December 16, 2021

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 76

David Lathrop, 76 of New Sharon passed away peacefully Thursday morning, December 16, 2021 at the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa.

As was Dave’s wish, his body will be cremated and no services are planned.

His cremains will be buried in the Mill Grove Cemetery in rural Searsboro.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.