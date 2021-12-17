David Lee Lathrop
David Lee Lathrop
June 28, 1945 – December 16, 2021
New Sharon, Iowa | Age 76
David Lathrop, 76 of New Sharon passed away peacefully Thursday morning, December 16, 2021 at the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa.
As was Dave’s wish, his body will be cremated and no services are planned.
His cremains will be buried in the Mill Grove Cemetery in rural Searsboro.
Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by Press Release on Dec 17 2021. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.