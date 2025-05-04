Daniel Joseph Schooley

Dan Schooley

August 26, 1966 – May 3, 2025

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 58

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Dan Schooley, 58, of Oskaloosa, passed away Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Daniel Joseph Schooley, son of Norman and Shirley (Speed) Schooley, was born August 26, 1966, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Dan was a 1984 graduate of Oskaloosa High School; he was active on the high school wrestling team and the Oskaloosa Boxing Club.

Dan enlisted in the Navy on September 4, 1985. While serving on the USS Ticonderoga GC 47, he was designated a “Bluenose” for traversing the Artic Circle and initiated into the Solemn Mysteries of the Ancient Order of the Shellbacks on December 2, 1987. He served until his honorable discharge on May 13, 1988.

After his discharge, Dan attended William Penn University and earned a BA in Business. Through the years, Dan worked at numerous businesses around Oskaloosa, including Paslode, Liebus Concrete, and B & B Bedding.

Dan had an exceptional voice and was the lead singer in the bands “Lucky Stiff,” “Touch ‘N Go,” and “Remedy.” Dan enjoyed thrifting, collecting “vintage” items, and tinkering with his model trains and cars in his spare time. Above all, he cherished time with his only child, Danielle, “His Pride and Joy.”

His family includes his daughter, Danielle of Oskaloosa, and his sister, Sharon Schooley of Oskaloosa.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Gary.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the University Park Community Center at 1204 Center Street University Park. Memorial contributions can be made to his family.