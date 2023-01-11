Daley, Terry Honored as November Players of the Month

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced the recipients of the November Player of the Month laurels.

Graduate men’s basketball player Eddie Daley (DeWitt, Mich., Master’s of Organizational Leadership) earned the Male award, while senior women’s basketball player Morgan Terry (Cornersville, Tenn., Biology) claimed the Female honor. The accolade is the first for Daley, while Terry is now a two-time recipient.

Daley averaged 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds as he helped WPU to a 4-2 record. The graduate student also managed eight blocks, five assists, and one steal, while shooting 51.7% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point area. He tallied two double-doubles and recorded a season-high 29 points (10 rebounds as well) against Bethel (Ind.) on November 15.

Terry averaged 12.8 points over a six-game span. She also tallied 2.7 rebounds per game along with 14 assists. The senior, who shot 66.7% from the floor and 68.4% at the line, tallied 18 points versus Missouri Valley on November 26.