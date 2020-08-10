COVID-19 Cases In Mahaska See No Major Spike

Oskaloosa, Iowa – As COVID-19 continues to impact residents’ lives, the number of cases within Mahaska County continues to climb slowly.

Statewide since the virus began, 48,839 individual cases of the illness have been diagnosed, from a total of 521,860 tests.

In Mahaska County, 139 individuals have tested positive from a total of 2,105 tests.

Men and women are affected equally, with 31% of those impacted being in the 61-80 age group. Those 80 years of age and older make up nearly 19% of the cases in Mahaska County.

Individuals aged 18-40 and 41-60 represent 22% of the cases, while children 17 and younger are 6% of those that tested positive.

In Mahaska County, the numbers indicate that the younger you are, the more likely you will survive the illness, with 110 of 139 individuals recovered.

There have been 17 deaths of Mahaska County residents related to COVID-19.

Those aged 80 and higher have been impacted the most, with 47% of Mahaska County deaths. Those 61-80 years of age account for 41% of the COVID-19 related deaths.

Individuals age 41-60 account for 10% of COVID-19 deaths. Individuals age 18-40 are 2% of the COVID-19 related deaths in Mahaska County.

Mahaska County is part of the RMCC Region 1, as assigned by the State of Iowa.

There were 26 new COVID-19 patients admitted during the past 24 hours in the region. A total of 224 patients are hospitalized, with 57 of those being in intensive care.

For more information, you can visit the COVID-19 in Iowa website – https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/

Local COVID-19 information can be found at Mahaska County Emergency Management website – https://mahaskaready.com/covid-19-info