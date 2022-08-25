Coaches Show Returning, Again Hosted by Wood Iron Grille

Oskaloosa–The William Penn Coaches Show is back for its second season and the University is again proud to be partnering with Wood Iron Grille Restaurant as the home of the weekly show.

The Coaches Show, which is hosted by William Penn student-athlete Courtney Jackson, will be produced every Thursday at 7:30 p.m., beginning with the first episode this Thursday, August 25. Miss Jackson will sit down with Statesmen coaches, student-athletes, staff, and administration for in-depth coverage that is not available anywhere else.

WPU supporters are encouraged and welcomed to attend in person, but if that is not possible, the broadcast can also be viewed on the Statesmen Sports Network at

https://www.statesmenathletics.com/statesmen-sports-network

Wood Iron Grille, located at 2214 South 11th Street in Oskaloosa, is the Official Restaurant of William Penn Athletics.