Clifton “Roger” Delaney

Clifton “Roger” Delaney

June 2, 1969 – May 11, 2022

Albia, Iowa | Age 52

Clifton “Roger” Delaney, age 52, of Albia, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Monroe County Hospital in Albia. Roger was born on June 2, 1969, in Atlanta, GA, to Vivian Bynum and was raised by Vivian and Donnie Miles in Mississippi.

Roger went to school at the Richland Attendance Center in Richland, MS, and graduated with the Class of 1987.

Roger worked as a custodian for the United States Postal Service in Jackson, MS, for 20 years.

Roger had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Roger enjoyed being outdoors, sitting on the porch, where he could be found reading some of his favorite Harry Potter or Terry Goodkind books, listening to Reba McIntyre music, or enjoying his coffee or Diet Coke. He was also a devoted reader of the Bible. Roger was an avid New Orleans Saints fan and had an amazing memory for rattling off football and baseball statistics. Roger loved to learn new things. Debi taught him to cook and he enjoyed grilling burgers, steak strips and sautéing onions. He was a beans, greens, and cornbread guy. Roger had a huge heart and was a very appreciative and thankful person.

Roger is survived by his brother, Ronnie (& Debi Gardner) Delaney; his bonus mom, Shirley Gardner; a niece, AbbyGale (& Will) Delaney; and a nephew, Ronnie Jr. (& Tiajaia) Delaney. Roger is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donnie and Vivian; his grandparents, Ray and Elizabeth Bynum; his bonus father, Junior Gardner; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Roger’s family present throughout to greet family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Pastor Mark Brandt officiating.

Burial will follow services at Selection Cemetery in Albia.

Memorial have been established to the Welcome Home Soldier Memorial in Albia and the Albia Public Library.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Clifton “Roger” Delaney please visit the Tharp Funeral Home Sympathy Store.