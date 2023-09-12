Central’s Bannister named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

PELLA— Central College strong safety Cameron Bannister (5th-year, State Center, West Marshall HS) is among 22 college and university players nationwide cited for exemplary community impact as part of the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.® announced Tuesday.

Bannister is one of four NCAA Division III players chosen for the combined 11-man team of NCAA FCS, Division II and Division III players as well as NAIA athletes. The only other Iowa college or university player cited was Morningside University senior running back KJ Williams. The team was established in 1992 to recognize extra efforts by college football players who find ways to serve others in need. The final 22-member team is selected, based on exceptional leadership on and off the football field, by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. The AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

Allstate will be bringing the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® members to New Orleans to be recognized at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Jan. 1.

Central is among the national leaders in Good Works Team honorees as Bannister is the fifth Dutch player chosen for the elite squad. Previous picks were Marc Poortinga in 1997 followed by Stephen Barnes in 2005, Cory Nikkel in 2011 and Jake Wassenaar in 2015.

Bannister is working at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp on Central’s campus this week for the second time as a huddle leader. He’s also served as a youth group leader at Third Church in Pella, as an adult literacy tutor, as a volunteer annually on Central’s Service Day and for assorted youth activities.

“It’s really exciting for Cam and obviously for our football program,” coach Jeff McMartin said. “These are the best of the best when it comes to people that are not only excellent football players but also servant-hearted leaders. Cam is making a huge impact on our team, the Central community and beyond our campus. He’s very deserving of this aard.”

A Central co-captain last year, Bannister is a two-time American Rivers all-conference pick, receiving first-team honors last fall. He was also a third-team selection for the D3football.com All-Region 5 team and received College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. He’s a three-time academic all-conference honoree. He made a team-high five interceptions last season with 39 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He’s helped the Dutch get off to a 2-0 start this season with four tackles and a pass breakup.

McMartin takes pride in the Central program’s tradition of service.

“There’s more to our program than just game day,” he said. “We want to develop students into good leaders and part of good leadership is service, being someone working to make this world a batter place. Central is a place where players not only develop football skills but there are a lot of life skills that are developed throughout their careers.”