Central women’s golf team puts two in top 10

DECORAH—Two Central College players cracked the top 10 at the Luther Invitational women’s golf tournament Sunday.

Freshman Mackenzie Biggs (Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) remained in fifth place, finishing at 80-87—167 while sophomore Delaney Underwood (Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) jumped six notches to sixth at 87-82—169.

Central stayed in fourth place in the nine-team tournament. The University of Dubuque

won at 328-337—665 while Luther College and Wartburg College shared second place at 685. Central shot 351-350—701.

Coach Tabitha Schumacher liked the improvement Underwood displayed despite more challenging playing conditions.

“She didn’t have the finish she was looking for,” Schumacher said. “She struggled a little on the last few holes but she had a pretty good round.”

Peyton Bytnar (freshman, Bettendorf) also made progress, shooting 95-86—181.

“She shot 46-40 even with a triple (bogey) on the back nine, so she was playing pretty well,” Schumacher said.

Whitney Anderson (sophomore, Sioux Rapids, Sioux Central HS) shot 91-95—186 and Avery Woods (freshman, Long Grove, North Scott HS) had 93-96—189. At-large entrant Madison Clark (sophomore, Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) shot 91-104—195.

“I think the wind was the difference today,” Schumacher said. “It’s harder to hit greens and be able to judge distances because the wind on that course kind of swirls. Overall, they’re not the scores that we’re looking for, but it’s a harder course so we can’t get too down.

Central travels to Storm Lake Saturday for a one-day, 18-hole appearance at the Buena Vista Invitational at the par-72 Buena Vista Golf Course at Lake Creek starting at 11 a.m.. The Dutch will see many of the same teams but Schumacher is eager for more playing time.

“We’ve got a young team,” she said. “Just getting experience is going to be what helps us. We’re excited to keep going and keep working hard each week.”