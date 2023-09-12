Central picks up conference win in women’s tennis

PELLA — The Central College women’s tennis team evened its season record by winning its first American Rivers Conference match of the season 7-2 against Nebraska Wesleyan University Tuesday.

Central (2-2, 1-1 American Rivers Conference) battled its way through the doubles matches against the Prairie Wolves (1-1, 1-1 conference), taking two out of three. Becca Vala (junior, Omaha, Neb., Elkhorn HS) and Emma Murphy (freshman, Liberty, Mo.) won 8-4 at No. 2 and Ellie Sackett (freshman, Des Moines, Dowling Catholic HS) and Jenna Hernandez (senior, Slater, Ballard HS) won 8-4 at No. 3.

“We need to firm up some things in doubles,” coach Ryun Ferrell said. “It’s nice that we still won two out of three. We looked good at times and just okay at other times. I think we can do better than that.”

Jennifer Larson (junior, Johnston) picked up a win at No. 1 singles by a 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 margin.

“She beat a solid player,” Ferrell said. “Jen is finding a way to play and it’s working. She’s finding her identity in playing the No. 1 spot. She’s an amazing athlete and I’d like to see her use her athleticism to beat her opponents more often.”

Central won four more singles matches at Nos. 3-6. Hernandez won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3, Jenna Mitsuko Mahoney (sophomore, Misawa, Japan, Robert D. Edgren HS) won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4, Vala won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 and Alli Kreider (senior, Norwalk) won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 6

“I believe we have a blue-collar group,” Ferrell said. “They bring their lunch pail and get to work. There are still some things we need to work on, but we are doing a good job of breaking opponents down.”

The Dutch have an exhibition match at Iowa Central Community College Thursday and then host Simpson College in a conference match at noon on Saturday.