Central men win again on soccer road trip

GREENVILLE, ILLINOIS — Taking down an opponent coming off a trip to the NCAA Division III playoffs, the Central College men’s soccer team defeated Greenville College (Ill.) 4-1 Monday.

The Dutch (2-0-0) beat the Panthers (0-2-0) in their second road trip of the weekend after beating Westminster College (Mo.) 2-0 Saturday.

“It’s always tough to win the back end of away trips, especially early in the season,” coach Garry Laidlaw said. “We weren’t at our best levels and we could tell we were a bit fatigued today.”

Both Joe Brown (junior, Norwalk) and Zach Holtan (freshman, Ames, Gilbert HS) scored for the second time in as many games, with Brown taking an assist from Nolan Piedimonte (freshman, Lee’s Summit, Mo., North HS). Brown scored in the 20th and Holtan scored in the 31st.

“Joe took his goal really well again off the volley,” Laidlaw said. “Zach continues to impress early.”

After the Panthers pulled within a goal early in the second half, Derek Beiner (sophomore, Newton) added a tally in the 71st and Davis Hovey (sophomore, Littleton, Colo., Columbine HS) buried the final goal in the 81st.

“We needed to freshen things up and Derek’s goal couldn’t have come at a better time,” Laidlaw said. “Greenville showed their experience as an NCAA team from last year and gave us a push in the second half.”

John Foster (senior, Lee’s Summit, Mo., North HS) made five saves in goal to get the win.

The Dutch make their home debut Saturday against Grinnell College in a noon match. Central doubles back to play at Augustana College (Ill.) Sunday at 4:30 p.m.