Central fourth at Buena Vista women’s golf tourney

STORM LAKE—A balanced effort produced a fourth-place showing for the Central College women’s golf team at the 10-team Buena Vista Fall Invitational Saturday.

The Dutch shot 349 in the 18-hole tourney at the par-72 BVU Golf Course at Lake Creek. Wartburg College posted a 330 for a 13-shot margin over second-place Concordia (Neb.). Host Buena Vista University was sixth at 368.

Mackenzie Biggs (Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) took 10th individually with 85.

Ashley DeLong of Wartburg and Kendra Placke of Concordia shared medalist honors with 77.

Whitney Anderson (sophomore, Sioux Rapids, Sioux Central HS) and Peyton Bytnar (freshman, Bettendorf) shared 11th at 87 while sophomore Delaney Underwood (Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) had 90 and Avery Woods (freshman, Long Grove, North Scott HS) shot 95.

At-large entrant Madison Clark (sophomore, Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) had 88, with Rachel Sohn (freshman, Sutherland, South O’Brien HS) at 93 and Brielle Reed (freshman, Colfax, Colfax-Mingo HS) at 109.

“I think the bottom part of our lineup played a little bit better than last weekend (at the Luther Fall Invitational),” coach Tabitha Schumacher said. “Now it’s just a matter of getting it all together where everyone’s kind of playing their games. They’re working hard but there are a couple that were a little frustrated.”

Central travels to Ames Monday, Oct. 5 for the Des Moines Area Community College Invitational. The meet was added to the schedule to allow the Dutch a preview of the par-72 Ames Country Club, site of the American Rivers Championships Oct. 10-12. The squad will also play a practice round there.

“We’re switching our focus now,” Schumacher said. “We’re getting ready for a course that we’ll get to see a couple times, so I’m kind of excited for that.”