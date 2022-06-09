Caryn Anne Webb

July 12, 1966 – June 8, 2022

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 55

Caryn Anne Webb< 55, of Montezuma, died On June 8, 2022. Caryn Anne Webb, the daughter of Max and Helen Samuels Townsend, was born on July 12, 1966 at Melbourne, Iowa.

Caryn graduated from West Marshall in 1984 and went on to attend two years of college.

Caryn was united in marriage to Paul Webb on June 28, 2003.

Caryn worked at Casey’s for a short time, St. Francis Manor, and Monte Manufacturing for over 25 years.

Caryn loved animals, loved riding her Harley, enjoyed collecting antiques, and was very honest and caring. Caryn was a good speaker in front of crowds and always liked to speak her mind. She loved her family and was very proud of the fact that she had remained sober for 6 years and 8 months.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Webb; her children, Alyssa Winchell, Dustin (Tereasa) Winchell, Derek (Kiley) Winchell, Will Webb and River Webb; 14 grandchildren; her siblings, Mark Townsend, Martin (Jessica) Townsend and Christy Fortner; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Caryn is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Monica Webb; and her siblings, Michael Townsend and Catherine Townsend.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home until service time at 2:00.