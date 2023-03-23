Carol L Stanley

Carol L Stanley

July 14, 1956 – March 22, 2023

Des Moines, Iowa | Age 66

Carol L. Stanley, age 66, of Des Moines, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. She was born on July 14, 1956, at the Mahaska County Hospital, the daughter of Horace and Caroline (Goodwin) Stanley.

Carol attended Eddyville High School and graduated with the Class of 1974. She then furthered her education at Indian Hills Community College and graduated in 1976.

Carol began working at Farmland Insurance as a computer programmer in 1976. She later took a job at Communication Data Service in 1981 until retiring in 2007.

Carol enjoyed walking her dogs, gardening and tending to her plants; local car and horse racing and Nascar. She was a huge fan of Iowa State, loved attending family events, especially those of her nieces and nephews; adored her animals, camping, also enjoyed State parks, and trips to the casino.

Her family includes her siblings: Delores (& Paul) Allman of Hedrick, Nancy (& Carl) Wright of Kirkville, Iowa and Louis Stanley (& Eric Faulhaber) of Mesa, AZ; nieces and nephews: Stanley Allman, Tim Wright, Carol Allman, Marcia (& Cory) Larson, Paula (& Dennis) Richards, and Teresa Wright-Dyke; her Aunt, Shirley Goodwin of Des Moines, Iowa. Many great nieces and nephews: Jerrica Allman, Kaden Pollock, Isabelle Larson, Koy Pollock, Caleb Atchison, Audrey Atchison, Jayden McCartney, Kynzleigh Richards; and great-great nephew, Denver Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents; and a great niece.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at the Sixteen Cemetery by Thornburg, Iowa, with Pastor Melissa Sternhagen officiating. Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue League.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carol L Stanley please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.