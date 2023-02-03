Carla Roozeboom

September 26, 1932 – February 2, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 90

Carla Roozeboom age 90, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Northern Mahaska Specialty Care in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She was born on September 26, 1932, in Lacey, the daughter of Neal and Eva (Heslinga) Van Wyk.

Carla attended Country School until the 8th grade and later received her GED.

She was united in marriage to Everitt Roozeboom and they later divorced. Three

children were born Steve, Randy, and Kristy.

Carla worked many years as a bank teller at Oskaloosa Home Loan and Savings, and later Horizon Federal.

Carla was a member of the Central Reform Church (now Central Church) in Oskaloosa.

Carla enjoyed fishing, playing her organ, and playing Yahtzee. volunteering for local organizations and grilling with family in her backyard. In addition, she enjoyed spending time outside along with working in her yard. Most of all she looked forward to spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Steve (& Marcia) Roozeboom of Oskaloosa, Randy (& Ronda) Roozeboom of Otley, and Kristy (& Tracy) Dill of Bemidji MN; eight grandchildren: Stephanie Roozeboom, David Roozeboom, Devin (& Nathan) Roozeboom-Hemming; Cody (& Jill) Schuring, Cally (& Matt) Dishman, Dylan (& Nikki) Roozeboom, Trey Dill, and Tye (& Allison) Dill; Eight great grandchildren; a brother, John Van Wyk; and a sister, Geraldine Van Gilst.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother Marvin Van Wyk; and two sisters-in-law: Wilma Van Weelden and Ruth Van Wyk; and one brother-in-law, Ken Van Gilst.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 6, at 10:30 a.m. in Central Church in

Oskaloosa with Reverend Jon Nelson officiating.

Burial will be held at the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 11a.m. at the Bates Funeral Chapel with Carla’s family present from 2-4pm to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to Central Church.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carla Roozeboom please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.