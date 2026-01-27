Brisker Leads WPU with Championship Finish at Missouri Valley Invitational

Marshall, Mo.– Led by a championship performance from Brody Brisker (Fr., Wilton, Iowa, Sports Management) at 149 pounds, the William Penn men’s wrestling team competed at the Missouri Valley Invitational Friday and Saturday.

En route to claiming the right side of the bracket, Brisker posted a perfect 6-0 record, earning three decisions, two major decisions, and one technical fall. Entering the 46-competitor tournament, Brisker capped his run with a 14-6 victory over Eric Larwin of Eastern Oregon in the championship bout.

133-pounder Lane Scorpil (Sr., Columbus Junction, Iowa, Business Management) and 174-pounder Kendal Pugh (So., Letts, Iowa, Business Management) each recorded two victories over the weekend. Scorpil secured his wins in dominant fashion, earning a major decision and a pinfall in 1:55. Pugh also went 2-2, picking up a pair of hard-fought decisions by identical 2-1 scores.

Four wrestlers competing for the navy and gold earned one victory apiece. Jeffery Myers (Sr., Yelm, Wash., Secondary Education) at 133 pounds and LaDainian Gordon (Jr., Centennial, Colo., Nursing) at 184 pounds both claimed wins by pinfall.

Trent Evans (Jr., Houston, Texas, Mechanical Engineering) at 157 pounds and Travis Coleman (Fr., Murrieta, Calif., Education) at 165 pounds each secured their lone victories by decision.

Up Next: The Statesmen return to Oskaloosa next Thursday to take on Benedictine in Heart action at 7 p.m.