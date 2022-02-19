Brian Michael Kitzman

Brian Michael Kitzman

November 28, 1972 – February 18, 2022

Gibson, Iowa | Age 49

Brian Kitzman, 49, of Gibson, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at his residence. Brian Michael Kitzman was born on November 28, 1972.

Brian was raised in What Cheer, Iowa by his parents, Sam and Diane Allgood Kitzman with his older brother, Robb Kitzman.

Brian graduated from Tri-County High School in 1991. In his time in high school, he enjoyed being active in sports like football, wrestling, track, and baseball. He also acquired a nickname in school which many would go on to call him and know him by for years, “Hobie”. Brian also started working in high school for Axmear Fabrication as a welder. Following high school, he went on to Indian Hills where he graduated with his associates degree.

After school, he was doing roofing and then moved into the world of construction. After years of construction experience, he decided to open his own business in 2008, Kitzman Construction.

Brian met his wife, Denise Jordan, in 1998 and they were married January 14, 2001. They became the parents of three kids that he was extremely proud of, Hazel, Zachary and Cayle.

Zachary was following in his footsteps working for the family business. Cayle is a junior in high school where Brian loved going to his basketball games. Hazel, who celebrated getting married in July and just graduated nursing school and became a labor and delivery nurse as well as raising her two kids who Brian adored. His grandchildren, Maisie, almost three, and Grady just celebrated his first birthday in November.

Brian loved socializing and always knew someone wherever they went and if he didn’t, he was quick to make a friend. He always had big ideas and loved to have a good time. So much so, he started “The Shed”, which was a place anyone was welcome and beer never ran out. He loved having people over there, entertaining, and cooking for others. He was also a very giving person and was always there if you needed him and always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved camping at the State Fair, and going on vacations with his wife, kids, and friends. He always said, “If anything happened to him, people would remember those vacations and the fun they had.”

He was a Christian and son of God with a tremendous work ethic. As a son, he was always lending a helping hand. As a father, he taught his children hard work, respect, and always gave unconditional love. As a husband, although stubborn, was very loving.

Brian is survived by his grandfather, Rex Allgood; his mother, Diane Kitzman; his brother, Robb (& Shelly) Kitzman; his wife, Denise Kitzman; his children: Zachary Kitzman, Hazel (& Colton) Rabe, Cayle Kitzman; and his grandchildren, Maise and Grady Rabe; as well as many other friends and relatives.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harvey & Opal Kitzman; his grandmother, Marjorie Allgood; and his father, Sam Kitzman.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 23, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer.

Burial will be held in the Springfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, beginning at noon with the family present from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer.

Memorials may be directed to the family in lieu of flowers.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of What Cheer is in charge of the arrangements.