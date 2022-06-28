Bomb Squad Detonates Homemade Explosive Device

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Monday, June 27th, 2022

On Sunday, June 26th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, a Deputy with the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, near the intersection of Highway 92 and Ford Avenue, in rural Mahaska County. This vehicle failed to stop for the Deputy and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle (a bronze 2006 Chevy Blazer) wrecked in the 1600 block of Highway 92. The driver of this vehicle fled on foot from the scene of the accident. Two passengers, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Jefferson-Wood of Bloomfield, Iowa and 33-year-old Jessica Pilson of Oskaloosa, were taken into custody. Both Jefferson-Wood and Pilson were charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense and Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense. Both subjects made their initial court appearance in the Mahaska County District Court later that day (26th) and each was being held in the Mahaska County Jail on $2,000 cash bond.

On today’s date (Monday, June 27th, 2022) Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the above-mentioned vehicle, which had been towed from the scene of the accident and stored in the 1000 block of South 18th Street in Oskaloosa. This warrant authorized a search of this vehicle for drugs and electronic devices. During the execution of this search warrant, Deputies located a homemade explosive device.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and their bomb squad division reported to the scene of this search. Streets were closed and the surrounding area was evacuated. The Fire Marshal’s Office then safely detonated this device.

The investigation into this matter is continuing and further charges are anticipated. In addition to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Board (Law Enforcement Division), the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Reserve Unit, the Mahaska County Emergency Management Agency, the Mahaska County CERT team, the Oskaloosa Police Department, the Oskaloosa Fire Department, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.