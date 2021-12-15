Betty Jean Bowns

Betty Jean Bowns

June 29, 1940 – December 14, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 81

Betty Bowns, 81, of Oskaloosa, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Betty Jean Bowns, daughter of Vernon B. and Elfreda (Nazer) Dawson, was born June 29, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

After high school, she married and began her family.

Betty was a homemaker; she lived in Waterloo before moving to Ottumwa and Oskaloosa.

Betty was married to Leslie Bowns for 10 years and he passed away on June 23, 1992.

Betty loved baking and cooking for her family; she also enjoyed reading, embroidery, crocheting, and all kinds of crafts, especially making wreaths. Christmas was her favorite time of year.

Her family includes her children: Trinity (Marvin) Allen of Oskaloosa and Brock (Alisha) Bass of Knoxville; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Donald (Mary Ann) Liddell of Cedar Falls, David Dawson of Bowling Green, WI, Diana Bickel of Tulsa, OK, and Paul Liddell; and Many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; a son, Kenneth Schofield; a brother, Gene Liddell; and a sister, Beverly Way.

As was her wish, Betty’s body has been cremated. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling her arrangements.

No services are planned at this time.