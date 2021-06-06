BBQ 4 Badges Is Just Days Away

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The organizers are finishing up last-minute items preparing for the 2021 version of BBQ 4 Badges.

Oskaloosa News sat down with Wyndell Campbell and talked about the event, and what people could look forward to, and of course, how they could sample the food.

BBQ 4 Badges is scheduled for June 18th and 19th on the square in Oskaloosa. To find out more, you can visit them on their Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/BBQ4BadgesOsky for the latest.

Posted by on Jun 6 2021. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News