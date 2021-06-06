BBQ 4 Badges Is Just Days Away

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The organizers are finishing up last-minute items preparing for the 2021 version of BBQ 4 Badges.

Oskaloosa News sat down with Wyndell Campbell and talked about the event, and what people could look forward to, and of course, how they could sample the food.

BBQ 4 Badges is scheduled for June 18th and 19th on the square in Oskaloosa. To find out more, you can visit them on their Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/BBQ4BadgesOsky for the latest.