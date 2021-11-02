Bandstand Flag Notice: November 2021

Edward Leroy Fynaardt

May 25, 1933 – May 2, 1973

The United States Army

The flag flying over the bandstand during November is in honor of Edward Fynaardt.

Ed enlisted in Army on April 15, 1953, in Des Moines, Iowa. After his basic training, he was sent for Automotive Maintenance Training at Ft. Riley, Kansas. He was then sent to Korea; he worked in vehicle maintenance and served as an ambulance driver for the 17 months he was in Korea for the two years he served. Following his discharge on May 23, 1955, he was released to the Iowa National Guard to complete his eight years of service. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal.

Upon his return to Iowa, he resumed farming with his father, Eldert Fynaardt. He also raised hogs and cattle and did custom fieldwork for Barnes City Co-Op, applying anhydrous ammonia. Ed never missed a chance to go to farm auctions. He was frequently seen at the surrounding area sale barns, especially in the fall; he looked for calves for his children’s 4-H projects. He loved attending and camping at the local Southern Iowa Fair and the Iowa State Fair. He rarely missed an opportunity to watch his children participate in school activities. Ed participated in tractor pulls with his Super M and his 656 International Tractors. Saturday nights were spent with family and neighbors playing cards.

Contact Shawn Langkamp at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory at 641-672-2181 or www.langkampfuneralchapel.com on the Contact-Us-Link if you are interested in honoring a deceased veteran with the flag above the bandstand.