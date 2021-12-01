Bandstand Flag Notice: December 2021

Richard Lee Bartlow

Feb. 10, 1942 – May 2, 1968

The United States Marine Corps.

The flag flying over the bandstand during December is in honor of Richard Bartlow.

A 1960 graduate of Oskaloosa High School, Richard enlisted in the Marines on October 4, 1960. He had been in Vietnam only a few months when he was killed by hostile rifle fire.

His family included his wife, Sherry (Moore) Bartlow; three children: Tammie Lee, Anthony Lynn, and Tina Louise; his mother, Mrs. Betty Mae Rhodes of Oskaloosa and two sisters, Mrs. John DeCou of Des Moines and Mrs. John Cambra of Sacramento, CA.

His funeral was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 1968, at Powers Funeral Home. He was buried at Forest Cemetery with Military Honors by the U.S. Marine Corps and Oskaloosa Veteran organizations.

Contact Shawn Langkamp at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory at 641-672-2181 or www.langkampfuneralchapel.com on the Contact-Us-Link if you are interested in honoring a deceased veteran with the flag above the bandstand.