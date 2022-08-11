Athletic Director’s List Announced
Oskaloosa–William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021-2022 Athletic Director’s List.
Individuals who earned this honor achieved a 3.5 Grade Point Average for the 2021-2022 school year, while also being honored as either all-conference or All-America in their respective sport. A total of 23 student-athletes were honored, highlighted by five from the shotgun sports team.
“We take great pleasure in honoring those student athletes who are having uncommon success, not only on the field, but in the classroom,” Rule said. “This is a very difficult honor to receive, showing commitment in the true definition of being a student-athlete, which takes dedication and discipline and talent in mind, body, and character.”
2021-2022 WPU Athletic Director’s List
Tanner Bedier–Baseball
Ryan Dudley–Men’s Bowling
Aleksander Kostric–Men’s Bowling
Rok Kostric–Men’s Bowling
Gabi Evans–Women’s Bowling
Colton Horak–Football
Bailee Frayne–Women’s Golf
Carlee Frayne–Women’s Golf
Courtney Jackson–Women’s Golf
Caeden Miller–Men’s Lacrosse
Breck Putzier–Men’s Lacrosse
Hunter Block–Shotgun Sports
Jarrett DeKoning–Shotgun Sports
Kade Dunkin–Shotgun Sports
KayLynn Sieber–Shotgun Sports
Dominick Ver Meer–Shotgun Sports
Luke Andrews–Men’s Soccer
Chelsey Huff–Softball
Abby Wilson–Softball
Alicia Jaquez–Women’s Volleyball
Corrin Lepper–Women’s Volleyball
Justin Moeller–Men’s Track and Field
Steven Skewes–Men’s Wrestling