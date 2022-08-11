Athletic Director’s List Announced

Oskaloosa–William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021-2022 Athletic Director’s List.

Individuals who earned this honor achieved a 3.5 Grade Point Average for the 2021-2022 school year, while also being honored as either all-conference or All-America in their respective sport. A total of 23 student-athletes were honored, highlighted by five from the shotgun sports team.

“We take great pleasure in honoring those student athletes who are having uncommon success, not only on the field, but in the classroom,” Rule said. “This is a very difficult honor to receive, showing commitment in the true definition of being a student-athlete, which takes dedication and discipline and talent in mind, body, and character.”

2021-2022 WPU Athletic Director’s List

Tanner Bedier–Baseball

Ryan Dudley–Men’s Bowling

Aleksander Kostric–Men’s Bowling

Rok Kostric–Men’s Bowling

Gabi Evans–Women’s Bowling

Colton Horak–Football

Bailee Frayne–Women’s Golf

Carlee Frayne–Women’s Golf

Courtney Jackson–Women’s Golf

Caeden Miller–Men’s Lacrosse

Breck Putzier–Men’s Lacrosse

Hunter Block–Shotgun Sports

Jarrett DeKoning–Shotgun Sports

Kade Dunkin–Shotgun Sports

KayLynn Sieber–Shotgun Sports

Dominick Ver Meer–Shotgun Sports

Luke Andrews–Men’s Soccer

Chelsey Huff–Softball

Abby Wilson–Softball

Alicia Jaquez–Women’s Volleyball

Corrin Lepper–Women’s Volleyball

Justin Moeller–Men’s Track and Field

Steven Skewes–Men’s Wrestling