Arthurine Theresa Thomas

January 29, 1929 – January 25, 2022

What Cheer, Iowa | Age 92

Arthurine Thomas, 92, of What Cheer, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Manor House in Sigourney, Iowa.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer, Iowa.

Burial will be held in the Rice Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the What Cheer Baptist Church, the What Cheer Fire and Rescue, or the Ed Thomas Family Foundation.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of What Cheer is in charge of the arrangements.