Andrew Hall

Andrew Hall

November 13, 1988 – November 5, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 33

Andrew Grant Hall, age 33, of Oskaloosa, died on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Andrew was born on November 13, 1988, in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Andrew attended schools in Eddyville, Gilman, Oskaloosa and Marshalltown.

Andrew married Amy Mason on September 5, 2015, they later divorced.

He was a salesman for U.S. Cellular, Pella Motors and Kraig Ford. He was a baptized and a confirmed member at St. Paul UCC in Oskaloosa. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Oskaloosa.

Andrew loved his family, God and his dog Theo. He was known for his big smile, warm hugs and the gift of socializing.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Jerry and Sheri Harper of Oskaloosa; a brother, Allen (& Soraya) Miller of Johnston; a sister, Amy Harper of Oskaloosa; a brother, Jason (& Jessie) Harper of Monroe; nieces: Aryana Miller, Alexa Miller, Ava Miller, Kaitlynn Harper, and Skylynn Harper; nephews: Aiden Miller, Christian J. Harper, and Jase Harper; great nephews, Braxton and Bentley Vance of Oskaloosa; fiancé, Shannon De La Cruz of Oskaloosa; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Andrew was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Kroener; maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; brother-in-law, Dustin Lee Harper; and his nephew, Matthew Lee Harper.

As per Andrew’s wishes, he has been cremated.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Carol Iammateo-Code officiating.

Burial will be at Forest Cemetery following the service. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday evening from 5-7 in the Bates Funeral Chapel.

At 7 p.m. Friday Andrew’s Masonic Fellowship will be acknowledged by his Masonic Brothers.

Memorials may be made to the family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Andrew Hall please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.