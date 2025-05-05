Anderson’s walk off home run leads to split of doubleheader against Dubuque

PELLA- An Alexa Anderson (senior, Mount Ayr) walk-off three-run home run pushed the Central College softball team over the University of Dubuque in game one of the doubleheader.

“It was really nice for Anderson to get the walk off on senior day,” said coach George Wares. “[The home run] took a lot of pressure off because we were in the [conference] tournament and in a good spot.”

Dubuque (23-15, 8-8 American Rivers) went on to win 14-0 to split the twin bill.

The game got off to a fast start offensively with Central scoring five runs in the first three innings while Dubuque scored four. The Spartans tied the game in the top of the fourth and the only scoring for the rest of the game was Anderson’s home run. It was her third home run of the season.

The Dutch opened the scoring with a Hannah Higgins (junior, Macomb, Ill.) sacrifice fly in the first inning and left fielder Emma Jensen (senior, Earlham) hit an RBI single and scored on an error in the second inning. In the third inning shortstop Rylee Dunkin (sophomore, Hamilton, Twin Ceders HS) had a sac fly and the squad took advantage of an error and Higgins scored.

Chloe Dougherty (senior, Alleman, North Polk HS) got the start in game one after Emma Beck (junior, Holland, Grundy Center HS) was a late scratch. Dougherty pitched 4.2 innings allowing five runs on nine hits. Carlin Smith (junior, Orange City, MOC-Floyd Valley HS) came in relief, for the first time this season and only the second time in her career and finished the game going 2.1 innings allowing only three hits to earn her first career win.

“On late notice, I thought Chloe pitched well enough,” Wares said. “Carlin’s only other pitching appearance was against Dickinson University, and she recovered from that nicely.”

In the second game Haley Bach (senior, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central HS) pinch hit and drew her 15th walk of the season and her 94th walk of her career which stands as the new program record.

These games finish the regular season for the Dutch and the win in game one clinched a spot in the American Rivers Conference tournament, which is hosted by Simpson College. They finished 24-10 overall and 9-7 in conference games to tie for fourth place. Central will be the No. 5 seed and take on No. 4 seed Loras College Friday at 5 p.m. in Indianola.