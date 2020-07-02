Anderson Scores First Win Of The Season At SIS

Oskaloosa, Iowa: Wednesday night it was KIIC Thunder Country Night at the races as all five classes were in action on the Great ½ mile on the Mahaska County Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa.

The headliner of the night was the 16 lap Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmod main event. Logan Anderson shot into the lead by overtaking early leader Tim Plummer. Anderson was leading while Plummer and Curtis VanDerwal were locked in a battle for second. VanDerwal secured second and set his sights on Anderson, VanDerwal closed in on Anderson and challenged late in the race but Anderson drove a perfect race in scoring his first SIS win of he year. VanDerwal crossed the finish line just ahead of Plummer.

Derrick Agee has dominated the MidState Machine Stock Car class recently, Wednesday night saw Agee score his third consecutive win. Agee overtook early leader Jason McDaniel and held off a fast closing Cayden Carter late in the race to score the win. The three consecutive wins for Agee has brought a Bounty on the Moberly, Missouri driver. An additional $100 will be up for grabs for anyone who can beat Agee with the 14 of Agee in competition on July 8th.

The Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks provided the fans with the closest finish of the night. Brad Stephens scored his second win of the season but it was anything but easy for Stephens. Hobby Stock ace Dustin Griffiths fought through the pack from a 4th row start and pressured Stephens late in the race. Sephens got to the checkers ½ a car length ahead of Griffiths in the 14 lap feature.

Tyler Harring added his name to the list of winners for the 2020 season at SIS on Wednesday night. Harring topped the Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts by nipping Billy Cain at the checkers.

Jonathan Hughes continued his mastery of the SIS monster ½ mile in the Rocking It Pilot Sprint Cars. Hughes has yet to be beaten in 2020 and his overall win streak is at 9 feature wins. The Bounty on Hughes continues to grow and will be $250 on Wednesday, July 8th.

Wyfells Hybrids will be hosting kids night on July 8th at the Southern Iowa Speedway, kids 15 and under will be admitted free and we are intending on giving away a few more bicycles. Hot laps will get underway at 7:15 pm with racing to follow.

Southern Iowa Speedway Oskaloosa, Iowa July 1 Feature Results (top 5)

Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

53 Logan Anderson-Eddyville

1V Curtis VanDerwal-Oskaloosa

66 Tim Plummer-Norway

01C Brayton Caarter-Oskaloosa

30M Maguire Dejong—Montezuma

Midstate Machine Stock Cars

14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO

10CC Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa

22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell

85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon

409 Howard Gordon Jr. -Oskaloosa

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

55 Brad Stephens-Bussey

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa

14 Christian Huffman-New Sharon

35 Blake Henry-Indianola

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

5 Tyler Harring-Oskaloosa

52 Billy Cain-Bloomfield

00 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa

29 Kevin Garrett-Bloomfield

15 Austin Barnes-Des Moines

Rockin It Pilot Sprint Cars

67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

G2 Tyler Graves-Chariton

7X Lance Silvers-Ottumwa