Allyson Jean Karl

November 22, 1960 – May 9, 2022

Albia, Iowa | Age 61

Allyson Jean Karl, age 61, of Albia IA, went home to the Lord’s house on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Tidewell Hospice Care Center in Venice, FL. Allyson was born on November 22, 1960, in Ottumwa, IA, to Henry “Hank” and Betty Lou (Mart) Fosenburg.

Allyson grew up attending school and graduated from the Albia High School with the Class of 1979. Following high school, Allyson attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, IA, obtaining a degree in Horticulture. She then went to the University of Iowa and later Roosevelt College in Chicago, IL, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree.

On February 22, 1997, Allyson was united in marriage to the love of her life, Terry Karl. Allyson and Terry shared 25 years of marriage prior to her passing.

Allyson worked as the Human Resource Manager at Wallace Computer Service. In 1984, Allyson was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a diagnosis fought with strength and faced with courage and dignity throughout her lifetime.

In her younger years, Allyson was a Girl Scout. In high school, she ran Cross Country, played Basketball, and was in Pops Choir. Allyson loved her animals- ponies, dogs, and cats, especially Toni, Minie, Blondie, and Queenie. Allyson had a smile that could light up the room, a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.

Allyson was a very talented and detail oriented person. She enjoyed making custom bridal veils and silk arrangements. She helped lay out and design their home. Allyson and Terry enjoyed going to auctions and purchasing antiques, which they would bring home, refurbish and sell at the Amazing Grace Antique Shop. They enjoyed going to Florida where she loved the smells of flowers everywhere. Allyson was faithful, a friend of God’s and attended Cornerstone Church in Albia.

Allyson is survived by her husband, Terry. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends, as well as her “angels”, or homecare workers.

Allyson was preceded in death by her parents, Hank and Betty Fosenburg; and her grandparents, Arthur and Edythe Mart and Henry and Kate Fosenburg.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Allyson’s family present throughout. to greet family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Pastor Mark Brandt officiating.

Burial will follow services at Coal Creek Cemetery in Mahaska County.

A memorial has been established to the Welcome Home Soldier Memorial in Albia.

