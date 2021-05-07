Agee & VanDusseldorp Go Back To Back At SIS

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Southern Iowa Speedway hosted night number two of the 2021 racing season on Wednesday, May, 5th as DeJong Manufacturing hosted the races and provided free popcorn to all patrons.

The headliner of the night was the 16 lap Mid-Sate Machine Stock Car main event which saw week one winner Derrick Agee make his way into victory lane for the second week in a row. Agee started in the 4th position and quickly worked to the front setting up a classic battle between himself and Dustin Griffiths. The 10G of Griffiths was able to pull along side of Agee on several occasions but settled for second at the finish line for the second week in a row. Nathan Wood ran a strong race in taking third.

Maguire DeJong took command form the pole in the Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmod feature and never looked back in sailing on to an impressive win over Blaine Webster, Logan Anderson recovered from a DNF in his heat to take third on Wednesday night.

Oskaloosa’s very own Rick VanDusseldorp showed that he has still got it with a hard fought win in the second night of the season in the tough Parker Tree Service Hobby Stock division. The win was VanDusseldorp’s second of the season at the Mahaska County Monster ½ mile. VanDusseldorp took the checkers over Dustin Griffiths, who in two weeks of racing has amassed four 2nd place finishes doing double duty in both the Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks. Aaron Martin came under the checkers in third.

Jaden Delonjay made the long tow up from Quincy, Il. On Wednesday night and came away with the Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact feature win. Jaden worked to the front quickly from a 5th row start in route to the victory. Clayton Webster took second ahead of Lewie Winkleman.

Doug Sylvester took the 10 lap feature win in the Non-Wing Sprint car feature. Sylvester took the win back to Ottumwa by holding of Hedrick’s Kelly Graham.

Racing will continue at the Southern Iowa Speedway on Wednesday, May 12th with Kids Night being sponsored by Mahaska Bottling. All Kids under 15 will be admitted free while being accompanied by a paying adult. Hot laps will take to the track at 7:15 pm on the 12th of May.

Wednesday, May 5 Southern Iowa Speedway Feature Results (top 5)

Mid State Machine Stock Cars

14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

19 Donnie Pearson-Oskaloosa

85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon

Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods

30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma

7 Blaine Webster-Ottumwa

53 Logan Anderson-Eddyville

27L Casey Lancaster-Glenwood, MO

42 Tyler Heckart-Ottumwa

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

73 Aaron Martin-Delta

55X Rick Goldsberry-Runnells

T4 Tyler Graves-Chariton

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

3 Jaden Delonjay-QUincy, IL

15 Clayton Webster-Ottumwa

62 Lewie Winkleman-New Sharon

00 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa

41 Nathan Moody-Oskaloosa

Non-Wing Sprints

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

7X Lane Silvers-Ottumwa

93X AJ Johnson-Oskaloosa

71 Robert Bell-Colfax