After Two Weeks, No Xavior Harrelson, And Questions Begin To Mount

Montezuma, Iowa – There’s an uneasiness in Montezuma about the disappearance of one of their own. 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson was last seen “on or about May 27th” in Montezuma.

Summer vacation in a small town means neighborhoods normally come to life, but without knowing if there is a danger to others yet, the community is guarded.

“Well, the community is suffering, honestly. It’s never easy when anyone goes missing, says Montezuma Mayor Jacki Bolen. “Everyone is very concerned and honestly just scared for him.”

When it comes to being able to tell the community that she feels the community is still safe at this point, Bolen said, “I don’t know. I feel like that is something that would have to come from Sheriff Kriegel, the DCI. I guess not hearing that, that, you know, we need to be on the lookout, I guess one can assume that we’re safe. But, you know, assumptions aren’t always a good thing.

A reward fund has been established that “may produce information that leads to the resolution of this case.” Anyone wishing to contribute to the Xavior Harrelson reward fund may contact Montezuma State Bank at 641-623-5766.

The FBI is also involved with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office. You can submit information to the FBI by following this LINK.

Or by calling may the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 641-623-2107

May 30th was Xavior’s 11th birthday, and he’s described as 4’9″ tall, weighs 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen possibly wearing blue pajama bottoms and a red T-shirt with black tennis shoes.