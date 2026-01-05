Advancement into Roll-Off Highlights Vegas Trip

Las Vegas, Nev.–The William Penn women’s bowling team fared well in Sin City recently as it competed in its annual two-tournament pre-holiday trip.

Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational

WPU started the week by finishing 15th out of 42 teams with 7,224 pins in eight regular games at the Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational. Calumet-St. Joseph (Ind.) led the qualifying field with 7,733 pins, but Milligan (Tenn.) earned the eight-team bracket crown.

Shelby Logston of Coe won individual play with 1,773 pins.

Kelcey Aczon-Kawamura (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Nursing) was the top Statesmen roller, ending up 14th with a 197.1 average.

Brianna Thompson (Jr., Campbellsport, Wis., Psychology and Sociology) followed with a 183.3 clip in six games, while Danielle Fincham (Jr., Surprise, Ariz., Exercise Science) also bowled in six rounds and had a 180.8 average.

The duo of Alyssa Tanner (Fr., Traverse City, Mich., Sports Management) (191.4) and Ashley Gorman (So., Stillwater, Minn., Exercise Science) (170.6) both started five times, while Lucy Mitchell (Jr., Poulsbo, Wash., Psychology and Human Services) owned four starts with a 171.5 mark.

Alaina Degenstein (Fr., Tacoma, Wash., Nursing), at 161.7, and Hannalee Songer (So., Ottumwa, Iowa, Business Management), at 160.3, wrapped up the lineup with three games played apiece.

Las Vegas Collegiate Shoot-Out

William Penn bettered its positioning the next two days at the Las Vegas Collegiate Shoot-Out. The navy and gold placed sixth out of 41 programs with 7,562 pins in five regular games and 16 Baker games, qualifying for the eight-team roll-off. Morningside was the best qualifying program with 7,741 pins.

Unfortunately, WPU’s 725 pins in the four-game roll-off semifinals were not enough to advance to the finals. Northwestern Ohio eventually won the title.

Savannah Douglass of St. Vincent (Pa.) led all competitors with 1,059 pins in individual action.

Gorman was a top-20 finisher for her squad, finishing 16th with a 194.2 average. Three others also found their way onto the top 50, including Aczon-Kawamura (190.8), Tanner (188.6), and Mitchell (183.4).

Fincham averaged in 174.3 pins in three outings, while Thompson posted a 206.0 mark in two starts.

Next Up: William Penn returns to action on January 17-18 as it travels to Addison, Ill. to compete in the ISBPA Kegel Collegiate Classic.