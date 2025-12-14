Aderibigbe and Shaw Break Own Records to Close Pre-Holiday Slate

Iowa City–Adedoyin Aderibigbe (Fr., Cedar Hill, Texas, Sociology) and Crystal Shaw (Fr., Austin, Texas, Applied Computer Science) took down their own school records as the William Penn women’s indoor track and field teams battled at the Iowa Jimmy Grant Alumni Invitational Saturday.

A week after breaking program marks in their first-ever collegiate competitions, the duo bettered the standards in their second outing.

Aderibigbe set a new record in the 60-meter dash with a third-place effort of 7.68 seconds. She was also second in the 200-meter dash in 26.07 seconds.

Shaw matched her freshman teammate by topping her own triple jump mark as she was second with a jump of 36-4.

“We only brought a few women today, but they excelled against some great talent,” Head Coach Victoria Vinokur said. “Re-breaking records and watching them continue to improve is putting them in a great spot going forward.”

Next Up: William Penn is off until after the holiday break. The Statesmen return to action on Friday, January 16 as they travel to Pella to compete in the Central Dutch Athletics Classic.