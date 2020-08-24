A New Hotel Helps Oskaloosa Grow

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Fairfield Inns and Suites located just off Exit 57 in Oskaloosa quietly opened its doors to weary travelers this week.

It has been a project long in the making, and the groundbreaking took place nearly a year ago.

Matt Jacobs, President of Swift Hospitality, took Oskaloosa News on a tour of the new facility this past week.

Jacobs has watched the project grow from its initial concept, to dirt being moved, to the final construction. He is still checking off those last-minute items and making sure every last detail is perfect.

“It’s really exciting to bring this modern and warm, welcoming Fairfield Inns and Suites to the area,” said Jacobs.

The facility is designed to help everyone from corporate travelers to those visiting William Penn, sporting events, and leisure travelers make the most of their time in Oskaloosa.

The new facility boasts 76 guest rooms in all, with 24 of those being suites. “The suites are what I would call studio-style suites,” explained Jacobs.

Those studio-style suites can be either a king bed or two queens and then includes a sitting area with a sofa and a second TV. “A little larger square footage in there.”

The TVs include technology that allow guests to access their favorite streaming apps right through the TV, and WiFi is available throughout the building.

Those blazing fast WiFi speeds are made possible through MCG internet access.

A meeting room is also available to rent. It’s nearly 1000 square feet and can comfortably host 15 to 75 individuals.

That meeting space or any other room or space can be booked by talking with individuals at the front desk or by calling the hotel.

The safety of guests and staff is important for Fairfield Inns and Suites, which is owned by Marriott.

Marriott has its own app called Bonvoy, which includes rewards for frequent travel, but most importantly, it allows guests to check into the hotel seamlessly and without having to visit the front desk.

Jacobs spoke about his own experience with the app.

“I was an hour away, and I checked in on my phone. When I parked in the parking lot, I got my suitcase out, opened the app, and it said Matt, you’re in room 215. So I walked up to the entrance door.”

His phone then communicated with the outside lock, and he walked in.

“I went up the stairs, walked to room 215, hit the digital key icon, opened my guest room door. The TV was on welcoming Hi Matt.”

“That’s really valuable for travelers that don’t want to interact as much with some other folks.”

This allows for social distancing, “we don’t even have to have human interaction, especially for someone with conditions that may have a concern.”

Jacobs also highlighted the cleaning efforts that take place not only in guest rooms but throughout the facility.

Marriott has said they are committed to providing guests with a safe environment that aligns with expert protocols for working to defeat COVID-19.

The health and safety of the hotel are on a lot of people’s minds, Jacobs added. “We follow Marriott’s commitment to clean program.”

“Marriott’s on the forefront of health and safety for the guests.”

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the near future, allowing residents an opportunity to visit the location for themselves.