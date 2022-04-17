Ronald Harbin

Ronald Harbin

July 15, 1938 – November 20, 2021

Des Moines (New Sharon), Iowa | Age 83

Ronald Harbin, 83 of Des Moines and formerly of New Sharon passed away November 20, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Ronald Harbin, the son of Melvin and Neva Bond (Stevens) Harbin was born on July 15, 1938 in Montezuma, Iowa.

Ron graduated from North Mahaska High School. He then received his Teaching Degree in Math and Science from Truman State University in Kirkville, MO.

On April 5, 1958, he was united in marriage to Trudy Woods at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Tony and DeAnn.

Ron started his career as a Math and Science teacher at Lynnville-Sully High School where he was awarded the Science Teacher of the Year. Then in the early 1970’s, Ron moved his family back to the New Sharon area on the Del Rio Farm where Ron began farming along with raising cattle and sheep. He also worked for Taintor Co-op as a Field Feed Representative. Eventually working his way up to becoming the manager of Taintor Co-op and the surrounding areas. After retiring from Taintor Co-op, he became self-employed by delivering trailers made in Indiana. Trudy would also work with Ron occasionally and delivered motor homes. He then finished his career with Grinnell Mutual.

Ron loved entering and attending car shows, going to NASCAR races, hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and being with family.

Ron is survived by his wife, Trudy of Des Moines/New Sharon; his children, Tony (& Lola) Harbin and DeAnn (& Joe) Ernst; grandchildren: Lacy (& Ryan) McGriff and Leslie Miller; four great grandchildren; a brother, Steve Harbin; and many other relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin & Verna Harbin and Neva & Leonard Bond; and two brothers, Lloyd Harbin and Lee Bond.

Memorial graveside services will begin at 11:00 am Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Friends Cemetery in New Sharon.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the McVay Building in New Sharon from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 30, 2022 with family and friends along with a luncheon and refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ARL www.arl-iowa.org or Food Bank of Iowa. www.foodbankiowa.org.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is assisting the family with arrangements.