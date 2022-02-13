Sabra Lanphier

December 23, 1925 – February 12, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 96

Sabra Lanphier, 96, of Oskaloosa, passed away Saturday evening, February 12, 2022, at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. Sabra Darlene Lanphier, daughter of Samuel B. and Maudie Mae (Tulk) Barnhill, was born December 23, 1925, in Pershing, Iowa.

Sabra attended several different country schools, including one at Flager. Sabra graduated from Tracy High School in 1943, where she was a member of the high school basketball team, which, during her years on the team, played in district games.

On October 12, 1941, Sabra married William “Bill” James Lanphier in Lancaster, Missouri. Bill left for the Army three days later. They kept their marriage a secret for a year with only Bill’s sister and brother-in-law, who were their witnesses, and Sabra’s sister, knowing.

After high school, Sabra traveled to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, where Bill was stationed. They lived there until Bill was sent to Europe during WWII. Sabra then returned home to Tracy, where she and her sister Mable lived together until their husbands returned home.

Sabra and Bill farmed in several areas, including Lovilia, Tracy, and Bussey, Iowa. In Bussey, they were saved by grace while attending and later becoming members of Union Liberty Church. Sabra was baptized in the Des Moines River.

While living at Bussey, Bill and Sabra met very dear friends and spent many summers touring the western United States with these dear people.

Sabra was a homemaker while her children were younger, and in 1967, she went to work at Rolscreen (Now Pella Corp) in Pella. She worked there until retiring in 1988.

During this time, Sabra and Bill started attending church at Bethel Baptist in Oskaloosa. Where at the time of her homegoing, she was still a member.

Sabra enjoyed many things, including flowers, cooking, and baking for friends and family. She will be remembered for her fried Chicken, homemade bread, and cinnamon rolls.

Sabra’s memory is honored by her four daughters: Sandra (& Dave) Vander Linden of Des Moines, Norma (& Lawrence) Carter of Pella, Nancy McDonald of Knoxville, Joyce (& Lloyd) Housley of Centerville, and a son, Bill (& Christy) Lanphier of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, one step-great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving her are Carol Barnhill of Des Moines and two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Barnhill of Kentucky and Mari Riddle of Pella.

Sabra was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2006; sons-in-law, Steve Conner and Rocky McDonald; her parents, Sam and Maudie Barnhill; four brothers: Dale, Charles, Rex and one in infancy; six sisters: Rosa (& Marvin) Caswell, Dorothy (& Albert) Sherman, Mable (& Bob) Lanphier, Gloria (& Harold) Mick, Barbara (& Jr.) King, an infant, Mary Elizabeth; and two sisters-in-law: Mary Jane Barnhill and Patty Barnhill.

Funeral services for Sabra will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church, with Rev. Paul Brooks officiating.

The burial will be in Bellefountain Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday; the family will greet visitors from 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Baptist Church, Bellefountain Cemetery for the military monument, or Midwest Hospice of Iowa.