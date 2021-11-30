Young Ambassador Winners Announced!

November 29, 2021

The Oskaloosa Main Street Young Ambassador Contest winners were announced in an enjoyable event at Penn Central Mall on Monday evening. In attendance were twenty-five contestants and their families and friends. All of the Young Ambassador Contestants were introduced by Master of Ceremonies, Joe Milledge of KIIC Radio. Eddie Pierson from MCG read a delightful Christmas story for the children. The winners were announced, and gifts were presented by Santa.

“The contest is open to children ages 3 to kindergarten. We had 25 kids in the running this year,” shared Deb Bruxvoort, Oskaloosa Main Street/Mahaska Chamber. “The funds raised support the Oskaloosa Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade, but each year we also donate a portion of the proceeds to a local preschool. This year, that recipient is Oskaloosa Elementary Preschool.”

This year’s 2021 Young Ambassador Princess is Lucy Mitrisin, daughter of Jill and Chase Mitrisin. The Prince is Rayce Asher, son of Harlee Bunnell-Asher and Austin Asher. Those participating in addition to our winners were Adalynn Patterson, Addison Hockey-Lanphier, Adison Bell, Anessa Smith, Astrid Bucklin, Bryce Jenkinson, Ella DeRooi, Gracey Vander Beek, Isabella Steele, Kora Martin, Kyleena Pace, Kynlee Jo Ford, Laney Ward, Norah Ridenour, Sapphire Greenlee, Teagan Wiley, Alixander Steele, Anthony Weinreich, Bently Shrader, Dexter J. Chambers, Elijah Downey-Steele, Logan DeGroot, and Sylas Steele.

All children received gifts donated by local merchants, including Mahaska Drug, McDonald’s, and Hy-Vee. All will be invited to help spread the magic of Christmas by riding on the Clow Train during the “Miracle on Market Street” Lighted Christmas Parade this Saturday, December 4, at 7 pm.

Thank you to all contestants, all sponsors, Chamber Diplomats for collecting and tallying votes, and all those that helped at the event. Congratulations to the winners. See you Saturday!