WPU Projected Fourth in Heart

Oskaloosa–Returning from its most successful season in program history, the Statesmen men’s soccer team expects to be in the hunt for its first-ever league crown as the Heart of America Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll was released Monday.

WPU, which was 15-5-1 in 2019 (9-2 Heart), is picked to finish fourth in the 13-team conference. The squad reached the national tournament for the first time in school history last fall, joining four other Heart teams in the tournament.

Two-time defending national champion Central Methodist headlines the standings, while Missouri Valley and Baker also sit ahead of the navy and gold. Grand View rounds out the top five.

Benedictine is next in sixth place with MidAmerica Nazarene, Mount Mercy, Graceland, Culver-Stockton, Evangel, and Clarke taking spots 7-12. Heart newcomer Park completes the poll.

The NAIA has postponed all of its fall national championships to the spring, but the Heart still plans to play its full regular season slate as well as its postseason tournament this fall. The national tournament is currently slated for next April.

William Penn starts the 2020 campaign on September 5 with a road game against Bellevue. The team then plays Morningside in its lone non-conference home game on September 12. A full 12-game Heart schedule will follow, beginning with a road matchup with Culver-Stockton on September 16.

2020 Heart Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Central Methodist

2. Missouri Valley

3. Baker

4. William Penn

5. Grand View

6. Benedictine

7. MidAmerica Nazarene

8. Mount Mercy

9. Graceland

10. Culver-Stockton

11. Evangel

12. Clarke

13. Park