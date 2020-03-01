William Penn Swept by Culver-Stockton

Canton, Mo.—The Statesmen capped of their week with a Heart of America Athletic Conference matchup with Culver-Stockton.

William Penn was able to push Culver-Stockton in all three sets but were unable to finish any of them as they lost by the scores of 25-22, 25-21, and 25-21.

The navy and gold were outhit in .195-.047 in the setback.

Ike Papes (Fr., Elwood, Ill., Sports Management) paced the Statesmen in kills as he finished with 14 at a team-best .265 clip. CJ Rettig (Fr., Sierra Madre, Calif., Wellness and Recreation) was also a threat offensively as he collected six kills.

Connor Muff (So., Kenosha, Wis., Business Management) and Matt Helmick (Fr., Fullerton, Ca., Business Management) each had 11 assists from the setter position.

Defensively, Pedro Maciel (Fr., Belo Horizante, Brazil, Psychology) was the lone Statesmen to reach double-figures in the dig department as he finished with 11.

“We weren’t able to execute late in sets when we needed to which led to some tough situations,” Head Coach Luke Bentley said, “Overall, I thought we did a lot of positives on our side of the court but need to find ways to execute when we need it.”

Next Up: The Statesmen will take on Graceland Monday in Lamoni, Iowa.