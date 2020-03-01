William Penn Falls to Briar Cliff in Three

Oskaloosa—William Penn hosted Briar Cliff in non-conference action Friday night inside the Penn Activity Center.

Briar Cliff (12-4) got the best of the Statesmen (2-13) in the first meeting of the two teams in four sets back on February 15. Unfortunately, WPU would face a similar fate, dropping the match in three sets to the Chargers by the scores of 25-12, 25-19, and 25-13.

The Statesmen were outhit by their opponent .379-.115.

CJ Rettig (Fr., Sierra Madre, Calif., Wellness and Recreation) paced the Statesmen in kills with nine at a .200 clip. Eli Herro (Fr., Dousman, Wis., Business Management) was the most efficient in terms of kill percentage as he hit .308, tallying six kills while Carlos Garcia (Fr., Laredo, Texas, Biology) chipped in five kills.

Connor Muff (So., Kenosha, Wis., Business Management) and Matt Helmick (Fr., Fullerton, Ca., Business Management) ran the offense for William Penn from the setter position and combined for 21 assists, finishing with 12 and nine respectively.

Defensively, Pedro Maciel (Fr., Belo Horizante, Brazil, Psychology) was a standout as he accumulated 15 digs in the setback. Helmick was also solid finishing with five.

“Our team continues to battle every night we step on the floor,” Head Coach Luke Bentley said, “That is all we can ask. The seeds are being planted. We’re ready to see them grow in the near future.”

Next Up: The Statesmen will have a quick turnaround as they take on Culver-Stockton tomorrow in Canton, Missouri at 5:30 pm.