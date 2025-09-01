WARRIORS TRAMPLE MUSTANGS IN HOME OPENER

August 31, 2025

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Women’s Soccer squad opened up its home portion of its 2025 schedule with an impressive 4-1 win over visiting Western Wyoming Community College on the final day of the IHCC Classic. The Warriors improve to 3-1-0 overall on the year.

Sophomore Arnicka Louis (Castries, Saint Lucia/Sir Ira Simmons) tallied a pair of goals while fellow sophomores Kiara Levac (Sudbury, Canada/E.S.C. I’Horizon) and Mayo Kawashima (Osaka, Japan/Osaka Gakugei) found the back of the net for the Warriors. Levac added a pair of assists to power the offense on Sunday.

The Warriors have now won three consecutive contests after picking up their first all-time victory over the Mustangs. The win is the first in three all-time matchups between the two programs separated by 971 miles. Western Wyoming stole a 3-2 victory last season and a 2-0 win in 2023.

Freshman Annabelle Combes (Valence, France/Tezenas du Montcel) improved to 3-1-0 overall on the year in net for the Warriors after stopping a pair of shots on the day. Combes boasts a 1.00 goals against average on the year to go along with a .765 save percentage.

The Warriors wasted no time in getting on the board first as Levac put home a corner kick from Mia Garza (Ottumwa, IA/Ottumwa) just 6:54 into the contest. The Warriors maintained the one-goal advantage before Kawashima delivered a beautiful strike from 25 yards out that found the upper right corner for her second-career goal.

Indian Hills carried the 2-0 advantage into halftime, but struck right out of the gate to open the second half as Louis scored just 43 seconds into the second stanza. Levac corralled a loose ball and delivered a low-lying pass to a cutting Louis who beat the outstretched arms of the Mustang keeper. Louis put the game out of reach at the 50:51 mark as Louis teamed up with Levac once again for the sophomore’s fifth goal of the season.

Louis now climbs into the top-10 in school history with 16 career goals, good enough for 10th all-time. The sophomore’s 43 career points also push her into 10th all-time for career points.

Indian Hills returns to action at 1:30 PM on September 7 with a trip to Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, IA.

