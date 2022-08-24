WARRIORS SWEEP SOUTHEASTERN IN HOME OPENER

Ottumwa, IA – No. 19 Indian Hills Volleyball opened its home campaign in convincing fashion on Tuesday night, dropping Southeastern Community College 3-0 at the Hellyer Center. The Warriors move to 5-0 on the year.

Head coach Lyndsey Michel used all 16 Warriors in Tuesday night’s win. Freshmen Kinga Michalska and Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Colégio Liceu Franco-Brasileiro) led the offense for Indian Hills with eight and seven kills, respectively. Sophomore Jenna Vallee (Pornichet, France/Lycee Aristide Briand) added eight kills to go along with a career-high five service aces.

As a team, the Warriors posted their best hitting performance of the year with a .394 clip while reaching double-digit service aces for the third time in five matches.

Vallee sparked the Warrior offense in the opening set with a kill to push the lead to 11-4 and force an early Blackhawk timeout. Indian Hills pushed its lead to eight late in the frame, but Southeastern put together a rally to pull within four, 21-17. The Warriors held off the spurt and prevailed for the 25-20 win.

The team’s top hitter throughout the early portion of the year, Scatamburlo provided an exclamation mark with a kill midway through the second set to put Indian Hills ahead 15-8. Freshman Sasha Vidal (Asunscion, Paraguay / Trinity School) caught fire late in the frame and carried the Warriors to a 25-13 victory. Vallee added three of her five service aces in the set.

The Warriors fell behind early in the third set, but battled back to overwhelm Southeastern down the stretch in the final game. Vallee and Michalska both tallied five kills in the frame while Jarolin de los Santos (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Luis Munoz Rivera) added four finishers.

Sophomore Hennesys Lalane (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Luis Munox Rivera) finished the night with 34 assists along with three block assists on the night. Vidal anchored the defense with a team-high 14 digs.

The Warriors now head to Odessa, TX for the Odessa College Invitational on Friday and Saturday where the Warriors will once again be put to the test against nationally ranked opponents. Indian Hills will square off against No. 2 New Mexico Military Institute and No. 11 Salt Lake Community College (UT) along with Odessa College (TX) and New Mexico Junior College.