WARRIORS STUMBLE AGAINST BARTON

Council Bluffs, IA – The Indian Hills Men’s Soccer team scored double-digit goals for the third consecutive game, but came up short against Barton Community College (KS) at the Reiver Classic on Friday, falling 4-2 to the Cougars.

Both sides combined for all the scoring in the first 45 minutes of action. The Warriors (1-2-0) took the initial lead as Lukas Glade (Ettenbeuren, Germany/Realschule Ichenhausen) played a long cross from the left side that found the foot of Kevin Mejias (Fermo, Italy/Montegiorgio Calcio) who buried his second attempt for the game’s first goal. The Cougars (3-0-0) answered back with a pair of goals within a six-minute span for a 2-1 lead.

Barton eventually extended the lead to 3-1 with a strike in the 33rd minute before the Warriors responded with a goal of their own just one minute later. Glade placed a corner kick in the center of the Cougar box that found the head of Jack Donlan (Manchester, England/Oldham Sixth Form) for the team’s second goal of the game. The Cougars eventually added its fourth goal in the 38th minute and went into the halftime break with a 4-2 edge.

The Warriors failed to convert on its opportunities in the final 45 minutes of play despite freshman keeper Kaz Kromwijk (Schenkeldijk, Netherlands/Stedelijk Dalton Lyceum Kaptynweg) blanking the Cougars in the second frame.

Kromwijk stopped 10 shots on the day as the Cougars posted 14 shots on net compared to the Warriors’ nine on the afternoon.

Indian Hills is back in action on the final day of the Reiver Classic on Saturday against Trinidad State College (CO) at 3:30 PM. The Trojans lost to tournament host Iowa Western Community College 5-0 on Friday.