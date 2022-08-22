WARRIORS ROUT CROWDER 4-0 FOR FIRST WIN

Ottumwa, IA – Behind four goals, the Indian Hills Men’s Soccer squad picked up its first win of the season with a 4-0 shutout of Crowder College (MO) on the final day of the IHCC Classic Sunday. The Warriors move to 1-1-0 on the year.

An early penalty kick in the 9th minute was the only scoring of the match until the Warriors broke the game open with three goals in the final 13:42. The Warrior goals came from four different individuals while freshman Kaz Kromwijk (Schenkeldijk, Netherlands/Stedelijk Dalton Lyceum Kaptynweg) earned his first-career victory for Indian Hills.

“Any time you can keep a clean sheet, that’s important,” stated head coach Kevin Nuss. “Kaz was huge for us when we needed him.”

India Hills opened its scoring at the 8:31 mark as Jack Donlan (Manchester, England/Oldham Sixth Form) converted a penalty kick for the 1-0 advantage. The Roughriders outshot Indian Hills 8-5 in the opening half, but Kromwijk stopped three shots in the first 45 minutes to carry the Warriors into halftime with the lead.

The Warriors threatened early in the second half with a pair of chances of corner kicks in the 59th minute, but failed to find the back of the net. The Warriors finally hit paydirt in the 77th minute as sophomore Kento Tani (Tokyo, Japan/Nihon University Sano) broke down the defense in the box for his second goal of the year on an assist from Mohammed Bouchafrati (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany/Tannenbusch Gymnasium).

Bouchafrati was on the receiving end of a cross from Pietro Piacenza in the 86th minute to extend the lead to 3-0 in favor of the home team. Tani contributed to the team’s fourth and final goal in the 89th minute with a low-lying cross to Ron Becker (Tubingen, Germany/Evangelisches Firstwald Gymnasium), the freshman’s first score of his collegiate career after tallying two assists in the team’s season opener on Friday.

The Warriors now head to the Reiver Classic in Council Bluffs, IA on August 26-27 for a pair of contests. Indian Hills will take on Barton Community College (KS) at 3:30 PM on Friday, August 26 followed by a matchup with Trinidad State College (CO) at 3:30 PM on Saturday, August 27.