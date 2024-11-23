WARRIORS FALL TO MSU-WP AT NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

November 22, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Indian Hills Volleyball squad dropped a three-set match in the consolation bracket of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball National Championship to 10th seeded Missouri State University – West Plains on Friday afternoon. The Warriors will now compete for seventh place at the national tournament on Saturday.

Competing in the consolation bracket on Friday, the 14th seeded Warriors fell short to the Grizzlies in three sets at the Dunn Center on the campus of Austin Peay University. Missouri State – West Plains dropped Indian Hills 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 to advance to the fifth-place match on Saturday.

The Warriors will now close out the postseason at 11:30 AM on Saturday against eighth-seeded Utah State Eastern University for a chance to place seventh overall at the national tournament. The Eagles dropped its consolation match on Friday to fifth-seeded Northeastern Junior College following a 3-2 loss to No. 1 seed Florida SouthWestern State College on Thursday.

Sophomore Sara Van Gisteren (Leuth, Netherlands/Young Talent Academy ROC Nijmegen) once again put together a dominant performance for the Warriors with her second consecutive double-double at the national tournament. Van Gisteren tallied a game-high 20 kills to go along with 10 digs for her 11th double-double of the year.

Van Gisteren, who set the single season and career kills record at Indian Hills on the first two days of the tournament, can now claim the NJCAA statistical crown with the most kills in the nation this year. The sophomore’s 660 kills are tops in the country after becoming the first player in school history to surpass 1,100 kills for her career.

Freshman Ana Luiza Caminha Matos (Betim, Brazil/Augusto de Lima) tallied a team-high 19 assists and two service aces in her national tournament debut for the Warriors.

The Warriors and Eagles will match up for just the second time in program history after the two sides met in 2021.