WARRIORS DROP DOUBLE OT THRILLER

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Women’s Soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Illinois Central in a thrilling 2-1 double overtime match on the final day of the IHCC Classic. The Warriors fall to 1-1-0 on the year.

Two days after upending Johnson County Community College (KS) on the opening day of the IHCC Classic, the Warriors and Illinois Central battled in a defensive contest at the IHCC Soccer Field. Both sides netted a goal in the opening 24 minutes of play, but the Cougars found the golden goal in the 109th minute to secure its second win of the weekend.

After falling behind 1-0 in the 19th minute, the Warriors got on the board at the 24:00 mark after Rebekah Gutierrez (Denver, CO/Klein Oak) beat the defense and snuck a shot past the keeper for the equalizer. The goal was the first of the season and third of her career. Dare Kroeten (St. Louis Park, MN/St. Louis Park) was credited with the assist on a long through ball to Gutierrez.

The two sides played to a scoreless second half with just seven shots between the teams over the final 45 minutes of regulation to force extra time. The Warriors tallied the lone shot in the first extra session but to no avail.

Freshman keeper Teagan Hall (Polk City, IA/Ankeny Centennial) made a remarkable save to keep the Cougars off the board in the second overtime period, but a tremendous goal from Illinois Central’s Lotte Adams, her second of the game, resulted in the game-winner.

Hall finished the game with two saves while Illinois Central’s Alba Vigo stopped four Warrior shots. Indian Hills held a 4-2 corner kick advantage and an 11-9 shots advantage on the afternoon.

The Warriors now head to Murfreesboro, TN for a pair of matches next weekend. Indian Hills will take on Wabash Valley College (IL) at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 27 followed by a date with Motlow State Community College (TN) at 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 28.